Somerset Trust Co Sells 2,229 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,549,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,070,327,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $469,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,720,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,782,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,842,000 after purchasing an additional 807,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores traded up $0.42, reaching $87.44, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

