Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $73,147,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $387,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Nutrien traded down $0.30, reaching $52.00, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,521. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

