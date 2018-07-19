Software (SOW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.98 ($51.74).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €40.41 ($47.54) on Wednesday. Software has a twelve month low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a twelve month high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

