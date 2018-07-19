Social Reality (SRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 844,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 267,014 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Social Reality Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.84% of Social Reality as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

