Snap-on (SNA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media stories about Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snap-on earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.930733621258 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of Snap-on opened at $158.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Snap-on has a 12-month low of $140.83 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.06. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,921 shares of company stock worth $12,090,767. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

