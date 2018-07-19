Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS) Insider Purchases £3,260.25 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of £3,260.25 ($4,315.35).

SMS stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 674 ($8.92). 96,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,179. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 456 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.91).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

