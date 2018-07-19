Slevin (SLEVIN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Slevin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Slevin has a market cap of $31,257.00 and $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slevin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004026 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00477921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00172666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023508 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Slevin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7

Buying and Selling Slevin

Slevin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slevin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

