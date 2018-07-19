Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions traded up $0.45, hitting $102.48, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,108. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.