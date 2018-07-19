Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $39.99 Million Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 709,127 shares during the period. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $39,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,417. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

