Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $24.64 Million Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 719,344 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust traded up $0.02, reaching $5.23, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,238. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

