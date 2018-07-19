Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 9,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $171,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Skyworks Solutions traded down $0.82, reaching $101.21, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.