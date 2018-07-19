Signal Token Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Signal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network. Signal Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00480194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00171725 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024397 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token’s genesis date was December 6th, 2017. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Signal Token

Signal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

