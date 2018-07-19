Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of Sierra Wireless opened at $17.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

