Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Purchases New Stake in BayCom (BCML)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. BayCom accounts for about 3.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Separately, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BayCom in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harpreet S. Chaudhary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

BayCom traded up $0.16, hitting $24.08, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,491. BayCom has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.99.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.