Sicart Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 99,000 ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 116,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 traded up $0.13, reaching $28.46, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,305. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $33.53.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

