Sicart Associates LLC Invests $288,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded down $0.65, reaching $149.33, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 69,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,842. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.96 and a 1 year high of $150.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.