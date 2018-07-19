Short Interest in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Increases By 31.9%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,474,886 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 15,527,854 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,391,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 37.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of JAG opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Davidson bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,228,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 770,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,415,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 593,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,390,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

