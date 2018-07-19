SGL Carbon SE (SGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.36 ($14.54).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of SGL Carbon traded down €0.12 ($0.14), hitting €10.00 ($11.76), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 481,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €8.09 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of €14.70 ($17.29).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

