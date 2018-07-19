SGL Carbon SE (SGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.36 ($14.54).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of SGL Carbon traded down €0.12 ($0.14), hitting €10.00 ($11.76), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 481,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €8.09 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of €14.70 ($17.29).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

