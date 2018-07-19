Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) EVP John G. Aunins Sells 14,279 Shares

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) EVP John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $115,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.51. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.44% and a negative net margin of 277.79%. equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,766,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

