Sentinel (SENT) Tops One Day Volume of $438,735.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $438,735.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000867 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000748 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,999,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinelgroup.io

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

