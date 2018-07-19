SendGrid Inc (SEND) Short Interest Up 119.5% in June

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,189,168 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the June 15th total of 541,802 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEND. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SendGrid by 766.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

SEND stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.84. SendGrid has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 million. research analysts expect that SendGrid will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

