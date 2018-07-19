Select Income REIT (SIR) Holdings Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Select Income REIT makes up 4.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Select Income REIT by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Select Income REIT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,825. Select Income REIT has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Income REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

