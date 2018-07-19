SegWit2x (B2X) Price Hits $0.31

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004179 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and $35,699.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x (CRYPTO:B2X) is a coin. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X . The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Negocie Coins, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

