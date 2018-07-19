Seele (SEELE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.94 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002382 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00475266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00172013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00021958 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

