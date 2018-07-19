Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Buys $38,919.60 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams purchased 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $38,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

On Tuesday, July 17th, Gregg Williams purchased 25,575 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $45,523.50.

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams purchased 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams purchased 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams purchased 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams purchased 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $50,456.45.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams purchased 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $24,453.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Gregg Williams purchased 6,756,757 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.36.

NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 120,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.16. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 307.76% and a negative net margin of 387.35%. equities research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.