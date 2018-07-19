Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Heico Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of Heico opened at $78.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Heico has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $373,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,148 shares of company stock worth $10,812,712. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Heico by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

