SDL (SDL) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.62) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

SDL stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.59) on Monday. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 333 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.93).

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

