SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,660,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

