SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
SCYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,660,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.
