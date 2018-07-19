Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125,708 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2,037.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Garmin opened at $64.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $2,918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,691,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 235,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $14,862,861.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,966,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,963,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,652 shares of company stock valued at $234,798,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.