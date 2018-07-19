Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,715,000 after buying an additional 254,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,597,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,357,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 295,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,353,000 after buying an additional 161,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after buying an additional 161,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $237.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

