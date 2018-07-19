Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Stake Raised by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,222,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,331,000 after buying an additional 1,978,583 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,988,000 after buying an additional 84,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 778,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.2874 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

