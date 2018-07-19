Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 92.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

