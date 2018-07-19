Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 1,597,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,497. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

