SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Holdings Trimmed by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,749 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SBA Communications worth $144,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,976,000 after buying an additional 391,979 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 704,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,930,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11,423.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 217,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $346,947.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,984 shares of company stock worth $37,231,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.50 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.