Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,788 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Fred Alger Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 2.38% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $205,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $91.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.98.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics traded down $1.47, reaching $133.87, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,910. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

