SAP (SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.53 ($126.50).

Shares of SAP opened at €102.58 ($120.68) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SAP has a one year low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

