SAP (SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.53 ($126.50).

Shares of SAP opened at €102.58 ($120.68) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SAP has a one year low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

