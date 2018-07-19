Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp opened at $42.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $433,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,198.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,863 shares of company stock worth $4,100,746. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

