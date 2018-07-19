Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Sells $399,560.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $399,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,206 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $536,719.02.

On Thursday, June 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $594,649.90.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 23,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $501,692.10.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies traded down $0.90, reaching $27.43, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 400,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,243. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $29.16.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $237,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $285,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

