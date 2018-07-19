Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Safety Income & Growth to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. On average, analysts expect Safety Income & Growth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Safety Income & Growth has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

In related news, Chairman Jay Sugarman acquired 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 10,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $199,354.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,675 shares of company stock worth $967,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.