RWE (RWE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.30 ($28.59) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.82 ($25.67).

RWE traded down €0.11 ($0.13), reaching €21.79 ($25.64), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,557,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

