Runners (RUNNERS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $725.00

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Runners coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Runners has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $725.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Runners has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeertCoin (GEERT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Runners Coin Profile

Runners is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. The official website for Runners is runners.cash . Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin

Runners Coin Trading

Runners can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

