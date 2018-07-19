Round Table Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,580 Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Williams Companies by 15,102.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, VNBTrust National Association purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies traded up $0.93, reaching $28.69, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,469,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

