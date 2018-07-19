Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

IWV traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,571. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $169.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

