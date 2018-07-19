Roots Corp (ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel Sells 3,400 Shares

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total value of C$35,564.00.

James Alan Gabel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, James Alan Gabel sold 1,100 shares of Roots stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total value of C$11,803.00.

ROOT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,423. Roots Corp has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$13.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Roots from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roots from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Roots from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$17.00 price objective on Roots in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories.

