Roots Corp (ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel Sells 3,400 Shares

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total value of C$35,564.00.
James Alan Gabel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 13th, James Alan Gabel sold 1,100 shares of Roots stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total value of C$11,803.00.
ROOT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,423. Roots Corp has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$13.55.
Roots Company Profile
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories.
