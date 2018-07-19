Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 4,168,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,417. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,481.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

