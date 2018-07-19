Rogers Sugar (RSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.53

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 125951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.00 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

