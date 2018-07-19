Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91,676.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and $91,676.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00487327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00173720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.