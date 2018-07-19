Rivetz 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130,609.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003228 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, Rivetz has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $130,609.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004026 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00481605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00172356 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024245 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

