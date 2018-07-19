Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund traded down $1.26, hitting $19.43, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 356,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,741. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $265,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 38,833 shares of company stock valued at $829,917 over the last 90 days.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).

