Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.04, hitting $2.27, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,291. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.50.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). research analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

